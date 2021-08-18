Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griswold, IA

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Griswold

Posted by 
Griswold Updates
Griswold Updates
 6 days ago

(GRISWOLD, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Griswold. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Griswold:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bV7qBKI00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Griswold Updates

Griswold Updates

Griswold, IA
16
Followers
190
Post
789
Views
ABOUT

With Griswold Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Griswold, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy