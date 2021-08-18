Cancel
Fort Sumner, NM

Fort Sumner Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fort Sumner Voice
Fort Sumner Voice
 6 days ago

FORT SUMNER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bV7qARZ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

