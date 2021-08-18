Fort Sumner Daily Weather Forecast
FORT SUMNER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
