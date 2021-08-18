Cancel
Deadwood, SD

Deadwood Weather Forecast

Deadwood Daily
 6 days ago

DEADWOOD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bV7q8lM00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

