Daily Weather Forecast For Wright

WRIGHT, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 17 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



