Daily Weather Forecast For Wright
WRIGHT, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
