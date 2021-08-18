Daily Weather Forecast For Ennis

ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 60 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely overnight High 63 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



