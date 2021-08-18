Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ennis, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Ennis

Posted by 
Ennis Journal
Ennis Journal
 6 days ago

ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bV7q0hY00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Ennis Journal

Ennis Journal

Ennis, MT
10
Followers
188
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ennis, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy