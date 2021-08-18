4-Day Weather Forecast For Plentywood
PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
