4-Day Weather Forecast For Plentywood

PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 64 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.