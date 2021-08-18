Porcupine Daily Weather Forecast
PORCUPINE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0