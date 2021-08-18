Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Porcupine, SD

Porcupine Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Porcupine Post
Porcupine Post
 6 days ago

PORCUPINE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bV7pwKs00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Porcupine Post

Porcupine Post

Porcupine, SD
4
Followers
139
Post
319
Views
ABOUT

With Porcupine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porcupine, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy