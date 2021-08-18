Crosbyton Weather Forecast
CROSBYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
