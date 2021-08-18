Cancel
Neligh, NE

Wednesday sun alert in Neligh — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Neligh Today
 6 days ago

(NELIGH, NE) A sunny Wednesday is here for Neligh, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Neligh:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bV7puZQ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

