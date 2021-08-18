Cancel
Lake Toxaway, NC

Lake Toxaway Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lake Toxaway News Alert
 6 days ago

LAKE TOXAWAY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bV7ptgh00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

