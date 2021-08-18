Lake Toxaway Daily Weather Forecast
LAKE TOXAWAY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0