Lone Pine, CA

Lone Pine Daily Weather Forecast

Lone Pine News Watch
Lone Pine News Watch
 6 days ago

LONE PINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bV7psny00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lone Pine News Watch

Lone Pine News Watch

Lone Pine, CA
With Lone Pine News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

