Meade, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Meade

Posted by 
Meade Times
Meade Times
 6 days ago

MEADE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bV7prvF00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 17 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • 12 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Meade Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

