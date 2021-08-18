Weather Forecast For Gualala
GUALALA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 63 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
