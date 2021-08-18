Cancel
Beaver, OK

Weather Forecast For Beaver

Posted by 
Beaver Bulletin
Beaver Bulletin
 6 days ago

BEAVER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bV7poWI00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

