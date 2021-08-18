Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mill City, OR

Mill City is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Mill City Digest
Mill City Digest
 6 days ago

(MILL CITY, OR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mill City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bV7pls700

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Mill City Digest

Mill City Digest

Mill City, OR
23
Followers
192
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mill City, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy