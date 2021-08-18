Cancel
Environment

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Grantsboro News Watch
 6 days ago

(GRANTSBORO, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Grantsboro Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grantsboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bV7piDw00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Grantsboro News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

