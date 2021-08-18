Seadrift Weather Forecast

SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 83 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 83 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 82 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 82 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.