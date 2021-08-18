Cancel
Seadrift, TX

Seadrift Weather Forecast

Seadrift Today
 6 days ago

SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bV7pdoJ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 83 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 83 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 82 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 82 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seadrift, TX
With Seadrift Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

