Daily Weather Forecast For Damariscotta

DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



