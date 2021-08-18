Cancel
Drying out and warming up

By April Madison
Overnight and early morning showers will give way to partly cloudy skies, with a continuing 40% chance for more isolated storms today and tonight.

A drying trend will move in Thursday into the weekend. This will allow temperatures to climb back to near seasonal averages by Saturday, nearing 100° through Monday.

Storm chances will increase again early next week as deeper moisture returns.

Enjoy the brief break, as more rain is not far behind.

