Ravenna Today

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Ravenna Today
 6 days ago

(RAVENNA, NE) A sunny Wednesday is here for Ravenna, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ravenna:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bV7pWa600

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ravenna, NE
