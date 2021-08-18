Cancel
Jal, NM

Jal Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Jal Voice
Jal Voice
 6 days ago

JAL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bV7pQHk00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jal Voice

Jal Voice

Jal, NM
ABOUT

With Jal Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

