Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Rainy forecast for Jemez Pueblo? Jump on it!

Posted by Jemez Pueblo News Watch
Jemez Pueblo News Watch
 6 days ago

(JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Jemez Pueblo Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jemez Pueblo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bV7pOlW00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Jemez Pueblo, NM
With Jemez Pueblo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

