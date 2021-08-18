Cancel
Martin, SD

Weather Forecast For Martin

Martin News Beat
 6 days ago

MARTIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bV7pL7L00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

