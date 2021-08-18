Weather Forecast For Martin

MARTIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 19 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



