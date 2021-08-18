Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Britton, SD

Britton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Britton Journal
Britton Journal
 6 days ago

BRITTON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08golT_0bV7pITA00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Britton Journal

Britton Journal

Britton, SD
6
Followers
177
Post
626
Views
ABOUT

With Britton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Britton, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britton Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy