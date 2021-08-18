Boise enters stretch of dramatically cooler weather

After a summer seared with triple digits and smoke, the Treasure Valley is seeing temperatures plummet this week.

The next week brings highs in the 70s and 80s, a dramatic departure from the weather just days ago and the coolest daytime highs since May.

Wednesday will be the coolest in the stretch, with a high of just 73 degrees. That's a full 15 degrees below normal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say the cold front will push some of the smoke out of the area, with haze from California fires drifting eastward toward central Idaho. But don't expect crystal-clear air: Additional smoke could be drawn into the valley from Washington and Oregon wildfires.

