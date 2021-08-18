Bagdad Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BAGDAD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
