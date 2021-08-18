Cancel
Bagdad, AZ

Bagdad Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Bagdad Digest
 6 days ago

BAGDAD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bV7pBI500

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bagdad, AZ
With Bagdad Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Bagdad, AZ
