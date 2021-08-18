Cancel
Winthrop, WA

Winthrop Weather Forecast

Winthrop Digest
 6 days ago

WINTHROP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bV7pAPM00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

