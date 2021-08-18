Cancel
Montague, MA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Montague

Posted by 
Montague Updates
 6 days ago

MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bV7p9bs00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

With Montague Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

