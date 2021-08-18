4-Day Weather Forecast For Glendale
GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy smoke during the day; while haze then patchy smoke overnight
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy smoke during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0