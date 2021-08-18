Cancel
Glendale, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Glendale

Glendale Digest
Glendale Digest
 6 days ago

GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bV7p54y00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy smoke during the day; while haze then patchy smoke overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy smoke during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

