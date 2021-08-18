Cancel
Hancock, ME

Daily Weather Forecast For Hancock

Posted by 
Hancock News Flash
Hancock News Flash
 6 days ago

HANCOCK, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bV7p2Qn00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

