Daily Weather Forecast For Hancock
HANCOCK, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0