4-Day Weather Forecast For Sundance

SUNDANCE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



