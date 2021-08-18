Cancel
Sundance, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sundance

Sundance Voice
 6 days ago

SUNDANCE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bV7ox2Y00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sundance, WY
With Sundance Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

