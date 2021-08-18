Cancel
Wichita, KS

Body found in Wichita alley; 1 person questioned by police

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a Wichita alley.

Officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area in southeast Wichita after a person walking through the alley behind a business spotted the body, police said.

The victim appeared to be a man in his late 20s or early 30s, although police Lt. Krys Henderson said it appeared the body “had been there longer than a day.”

Investigators said the victim had suffered some type of trauma to his body. A person was taken into custody, police said, but officials did not say whether that person was considered a witness or a suspect.

