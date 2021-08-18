Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

CapMetro driver shortage impacting bus service

Posted by 
KVUE
KVUE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXtgQ_0bV7olh400

Need a job? Capital Metro is hiring bus drivers and mechanics.

The transit agency said it has long prided itself on providing safe and reliable transportation options to Central Texans and it wants to continue doing that by adding more drivers and mechanics to its team.

A driver and sometimes vehicle shortage is causing shortfalls in CapMetro's service. Usually, up to 15 bus service hours are impacted by a break down or accident each day but currently, more than 100 bus service hours daily are being impacted.

"We are unable to put all of our service on the street every day. And so, we're not making all of our schedule commitments. The service we do put out usually operates fairly reliably, but when it's not all the service, we know that that's problematic for the people that rely on us to get where they need to go," said Dottie Watkins, chief operating officer for CapMetro.

There's now a big focus on hiring bus operators and mechanics to fill the gaps.

"We're really pushing hard to recruit and maybe gain the interest of folks who maybe have never thought about being a bus operator before. It's a great job and we'd like to maybe pique their interest," Watkins said.

CapMetro said that the transit industry has experienced personnel impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is actively recruiting to try to return its team of drivers and mechanics to pre-pandemic numbers. CapMetro said it continuously monitors and evaluates its service and has recorded impacts due to a need for more drivers and mechanics.

CapMetro said some qualified candidates can earn up to a $3,500 hiring bonus and will be offered full benefits, including medical, dental, vision and more. Drivers and mechanics also have significant room for growth within CapMetro and are encouraged to participate in professional development sessions and training.

Pay for operators starts at $17.50 an hour and $21 an hour for mechanics.

Candidates with or without a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) are encouraged to apply. CapMetro offers trainings at no cost to those without the license so they can obtain one.

Those who wish to apply can do so at the MV Transportation website. MV Transportation is a contracting service CapMetro utilizes to employ certain employees, according to the agency.

WATCH: CapMetro proposes big shift for Downtown Austin light rail tunnel

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Central Texans#Cdl#Mv Transportation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy