Mayville, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Mayville

Posted by 
 6 days ago

MAYVILLE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeMtu_0bV7ojvc00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mayville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

