Daily Weather Forecast For Mayville
MAYVILLE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
