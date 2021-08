Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers has gotten off to a strong ratings start. As usual, no hard numbers are being released, but the high-profile limited series, starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, was the most-watched Hulu original ever — drama, comedy, limited series or unscripted — on premiere day as well as after five days on the service. That includes all seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Act, and others. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale previously was the most watched Hulu original ever on premiere day, according to the streaming service. Hulu’s methodology is based on counting individual users to accommodate different...