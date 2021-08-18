Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Toward Better Medicine

By Harvard Medical School
Newswise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Why does SARS-CoV-2 shapeshift wildly from one person to the next, causing barely a sniffle in some but raging, lethal infections in others? Why do people diagnosed with the same cancer and receiving identical treatments have vastly different outcomes?. Untangling the precise factors that underlie such medical mysteries...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Osler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precision Medicine#Clinical Medicine#Hms#The Blavatnik Institute#Clalit Health Services#Harvard Medical School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Related
Sciencewebbweekly.com

Always Question Science, Medicine, and Government

I want to make this as blatantly clear as possible. The above three are driven by money, power, and beyond greed. They couldn’t care a laboratory rat’s tail about you. Anyone who tries to tell you any differently either directly benefits from the madness or has taken their five-pound bag of sugar to help the medicine go down.
Healthcitizensjournal.us

Good Medicine Requires Second Opinions

Above a tree line on the rugged trails of Mount Washington in New Hampshire, two hikers coming down the mountain called out in distress, “What trail are we on?” I answered and asked where they were headed. They were hiking a section of the Appalachian Trail. I explained they made a wrong turn at the trail intersection about 0.3 mile back up the trail.
Healthtowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning in Medicine — Part I

A hands-on introductory course on machine learning techniques for physicians and healthcare professionals. Machine Learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence have become the latest buzzwords across all industries, including healthcare, over the past few years. There is a lot of optimism that machine learning can help physicians establish earlier and more accurate diagnoses and deliver more effective and personalized treatments for complex diseases, such as cancers. There is also hope that machine learning can be leveraged to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery and reduce healthcare costs.
Health ServicesMedscape News

An Ethics Challenge in Hospital Medicine

Editor's note: In this article, we present an archetypal ethics challenge in hospital medicine. The authors, members of the SHM's Ethics Special Interest Group and clinical ethics consultants at their respective hospitals, will comment on the questions and practical approaches for hospitalists. Ms. S, an 82-year-old woman with severe dementia,...
Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

Buzzword Medicine – Anti-Proinflammation

Alternative medicine is essentially what you get when you remove science from the equation (at least as a method of determining if an intervention is safe and effective) and emphasize marketing. Pre-FDA, for example, we lived in an era of patent medicine, where marketing was everything and the market was full of useless snake oil with vague or unproven claims. We have partially returned to that world in the post-DSHEA era. Likewise alternative medicine (regardless of the branding de jour) at its core is about eliminating the standard of care or a scientific basis for medicine and letting market forces reign.
Healthmidfloridanewspapers.com

What is Integrative Medicine? Comment about integrative medicine saves life

According to the University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, there are a number of aspects that make up what the term and approach entail. The key is that both patient and practitioners are partners in the healing process. All factors the influence health, wellness and disease are...
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

Genomic sequencing of healthy newborns does not disrupt family dynamics

Genome sequencing can reveal insights into a person's risk for specific health conditions throughout their lifetime. Some believe these tests should be performed on all newborns at birth to address disease risk early in life, while others have concerns about this approach, including that the information may cause undue distress for families.
ScienceNewswise

How do brains form? New research studies folding, growth in fetuses

Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- Many mysteries continue to surround the human brain, but among the most important are how it forms and how those early weeks affect the rest of a person’s life. Upcoming research from Binghamton University and Harvard Medical School will use computer modeling and advanced imaging...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D and COVID-19: What you need to know

Several recent studies have found that vitamin D supplements may help protect against COVID-19. For example, in a study at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, researchers found that patients with low vitamin D levels who are hospitalized for COVID-19 may have a lower risk of dying or requiring mechanical ventilation if they receive vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy