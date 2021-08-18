Daily Weather Forecast For Saratoga
SARATOGA, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
