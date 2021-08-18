Daily Weather Forecast For Saratoga

SARATOGA, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 64 °F, low 42 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



