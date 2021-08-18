Renovo Weather Forecast
RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers during the day; while heavy rain then rain showers likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0