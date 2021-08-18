Cancel
Renovo, PA

Renovo Weather Forecast

Renovo News Watch
 6 days ago

RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bV7oMp100

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Rain showers during the day; while heavy rain then rain showers likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Renovo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Renovo, PA
