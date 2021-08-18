Ipswich Daily Weather Forecast
IPSWICH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- 12 to 21 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 95 °F, low 64 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0