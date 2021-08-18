Cancel
Ipswich, SD

Ipswich Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ipswich Journal
Ipswich Journal
 6 days ago

IPSWICH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bV7oLwI00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • 12 to 21 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

