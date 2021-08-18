Ipswich Daily Weather Forecast

IPSWICH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 69 °F 12 to 21 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 95 °F, low 64 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



