Naalehu, HI

Wednesday rain in Naalehu: Ideas to make the most of it

Naalehu News Watch
 6 days ago

(NAALEHU, HI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Naalehu, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Naalehu:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bV7oII700

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Naalehu, HI
