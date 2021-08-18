Cancel
Boron, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Boron

Posted by 
Boron Today
Boron Today
 6 days ago

BORON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bV7oGWf00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 36 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

