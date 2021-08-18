Police identify alleged intruder shot, killed by homeowner

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County Police have identified an alleged intruder who was fatally shot by a homeowner.

Officers responded to a home on Futura Court in the Germantown area on Monday night, police said.

The homeowner called police and said he heard someone trying to break into his home, news outlets reported. When the intruder made it inside, the homeowner allegedly shot and killed the suspected intruder, identified as 31-year-old Louis Alfredo Sanchez Jr.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner at this time.

Sanchez and the homeowner may have been acquaintances, police said.