Burwell, NE

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Burwell

(BURWELL, NE) A sunny Wednesday is here for Burwell, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burwell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bV7o1N100

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Burwell Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

