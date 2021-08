Michael Douglas is admitting that he felt "uncomfortable" sharing his home in Mallorca, off the coast of Spain, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker. The 77-year-old actor split from Luker in 2000 after 22 years of marriage. As part of their divorce, the two arranged a six-months on and off agreement for their 250-acre S'Estaca estate – just outside the village of Valdemossa. However, Douglas grew tired of the yearly swing-and-dance, leading him to buy out her share of the property after taking it off the market late last year.