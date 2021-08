DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) — The body of a fisherman has been recovered from a lake in Ramsey County.

Sheriff Steve Nelson said the man’s body was discovered floating in Devils Lake Tuesday. Nelson says the man from Grand Forks, believed to be in his early 60s, was fishing from shore and somehow ended up in the water.

An autopsy will be done. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.