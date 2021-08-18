Cancel
Kaibito, AZ

Weather Forecast For Kaibito

Kaibito News Flash
 6 days ago

KAIBITO, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bV7nsai00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Kaibito News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

