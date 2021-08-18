Cancel
This alliance is successful if and only if, it allows all 3 conferences to

Cover picture for the articleNegotiate/renegotiate media contracts. That, and block-style voting against the SEC. But if they can figure out how to force renegotiated contracts, portion off high profile alliance games as a separate entity for media rights, then this alliance - aside from the southwest, covers the entire US from east coast to west. 1st tier rights to something like this goes to say Fox with national telecasts for 2 slots every Saturday? Could work.

ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 formally announce alliance between conferences

It’s official: the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 have formed an alliance between the three conferences. There are a lot of moving parts in the world of college athletics as Oklahoma and Texas shook things up with their announced move to the SEC in 2025. Although this ACC-Big Ten-Pac-12 alliance had been discussed over the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s (August 24) announcement, the commissioners from each conference joined on a press conference to comment on the decision.
Re: The only way for this to work is for the Alliance members to

What a farce. A gentlemen's agreement. You gotta be kidding. Doesn't mean chit since those three "gentlemen" won't be at the three conferences forever. Can't schedule games within the alliance for years. ACC still stuck with suck ### tv contract. This "alliance" is a laugh in crock of horse manure. No wonder the ACC is so weak.
Big Ten to Form Alliance with Two Other Major Conferences

The college football world has been shaken up recently by three major changes. The coronavirus pandemic, as well as the new rules for NIL (name, image, and likeness) that allow collegiate players to profit off of their, well, names, images, and likenesses. Not the least of these happenings with the major shift of both Oklahoma and Texas out of the Big 12 and into the SEC. Teams joining the SEC are generally perceived to have a better chance at bigger money and prominent spots in the College Football Playoff (which is under discussion every year to expand from its current four-team format.)
WATCH: Wrestling with the idea of a three-conference alliance

In what's either discouraging news, a distraction or something to be dismissed, word is that the meeting between the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC not only had some traction but will take shape sometime soon. As early as next week, it's expected the three emerge from weeks of discussions in a union that will serve as a counterstrike following the SEC's acquisition of Texas and Oklahoma but also give the three a voting bloc for upcoming College Football Playoff and legislative matters. If you're wondering where the Big 12 is in all of this and how West Virginia's exclusion affects the future, that's discouraging. But that might also serve to distract you from the idea the conference is doomed in that it proves there are ways to survive. Who knows? Maybe the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have plans for those eight schools left in the Big 12.
Column: Conference alliance has some benefits

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 are exploring ways to counter the Southeastern Conference’s looming addition of Oklahoma and Texas and curtail the SEC’s growing power in college football. The commissioners of the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have discussed how creating an alliance between leagues that span...
Report: Pac-12, ACC, Big Ten discussing alliance amid conference realignment

Three of the Power Five conferences have been speaking about how to move forward in the ever-shifting college football landscape, according to reports. The Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC are currently engaged in "high-level discussions" with each other about forming some form of an alliance, The Athletic reported Friday. While the meetings between Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and ACC commissioner Jim Phillips over the past few weeks have centered around football and potential scheduling agreements, wider partnerships and cooperations have also been tossed around.
Big 10, Pac 12, ACC Are In Talks To Create Conference Alliance

Just a few weeks ago the world of college football was rocked by the news that Oklahoma and Texas were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. The move seemed to be the catalyst for even more changes whether that be conference realignment or expansion. The world waited for the counter punch, and it appears that the first rumblings of that very move has occurred.
Alliance is not so much about conference realignment as it is about

Governance according to CBS writer. It was stated that the Big 12 was left out since it did not consist of like minded (academics) schools such as in the other three conferences. As for governance, the Alliance does not like the decaying of the NCAA or the prominence that Stansky...
Penn State AD says conference alliance is not just about money

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour told the media Saturday the Big Ten considers more than money when making decisions, including its potential alliance with the ACC and Pac-12. She said the conference "prides" itself on being about more than athletics. The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 are discussing a...
Realignment Today: As reports surface of a power conference alliance moving forward, at least one of those conferences remains open to expansion

As the alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 continues to move toward reality, at least one of those conferences appears to still be considering expansion. The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach reported Friday that a formal announcement about the alliance between the three power conferences could be announced as soon as next week.
Highest ranked Conference Champions opens to all D1 Conferences.

I realize it’s better for the SEC if they get 6 teams, but it’s no longer a National Sport with the overwhelming amount of teams coming from there. By the way the SEC never had a problem leaving the G-5 out before, this is about them getting more SEC teams and not opening the door for the G-5 and everyone knows it.
Three Major Conferences to Announce Alliance Amid SEC Expansion: Report

College football could soon be seeing a domino effect amid the SEC's expansion to include add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to its league. ESPN reports the Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference, and Pac-12 "are expected to formally announce an alliance between the three leagues in the next seven to 10 days," multiple sources involved in the conservation confirmed, although noting that substance of the reported agreement remains in flux.

