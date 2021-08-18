Stamford Daily Weather Forecast
STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
