Daily Weather Forecast For Syracuse

SYRACUSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 66 °F 13 to 21 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 64 °F 7 to 20 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



