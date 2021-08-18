Daily Weather Forecast For Syracuse
SYRACUSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- 13 to 21 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 64 °F
- 7 to 20 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
