Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Preston, MN

Weather Forecast For Preston

Posted by 
Preston News Flash
Preston News Flash
 6 days ago

PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bV7neTm00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Preston News Flash

Preston News Flash

Preston, MN
11
Followers
210
Post
607
Views
ABOUT

With Preston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Preston, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy